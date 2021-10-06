UPDATE 2-German "kingmakers" to start three-way coalition talks with SPD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

* Exploratory three-way talks to start Thursday, FDP says

* The talks take Germany a step closer to SPD-led government

* But Greens, FDP not ruling out tie-up with conservatives (Adds detail, background)

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany's Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) have agreed to begin three-way talks on Thursday with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) on forming a new coalition government following a national election late last month.

The talks will take Germany a step closer towards a so-called "traffic light" coalition, named for the three parties' colours, following the Sept. 26 election in which no party won an overall majority but the SPD narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives for first place.

The election's close result has kicked off a round of coalition talks with both the SPD and the conservatives courting the two smaller parties to try to secure power.

"The Greens have made the proposal to hold a first exploratory discussion with the SPD ... we have accepted the proposal," FDP leader Christian Lindner told reporters, adding that he had contacted SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz.

"In coordination with the Greens, I have proposed to Mr. Scholz that we meet tomorrow for such a trilateral meeting, and that will happen," Lindner said.

Both the Greens and FDP kept open the option of pursuing negotiations with the conservatives but said there would be no parallel talks for now.

Unlike many other European countries, where the president or monarch invites an individual party leader to try to form a government, in Germany it is up to the parties themselves. That means coalition talks could take months.

After proposing the three-way talks, Greens co-leader Robert Habeck said his party still had considerable differences with both the FDP and the SPD.

"Many things have not yet been discussed," he said.

At stake is the cohesiveness of a new government, its appetite to shape up Europe's largest economy for the digital era, and the extent of Berlin's willingness to engage on foreign issues to the degree that its allies would like.

The Greens and FDP, which are from opposite ends of the political spectrum and at odds on a range of issues, have worked to bridge their differences and the SPD had said on Sunday it was ready to move to three-way coalition talks https://reut.rs/3l7wtoM with them.

Merkel, in power since 2005, plans to step down once a new government is formed. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Kirsti Knolle; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook whistleblower urges Congress to move against the company

    Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told lawmakers Tuesday she believes the social media giant won't change its ways unless Congress makes it.Why it matters: Haugen is finding a receptive audience among senators who have pledged to pass laws on online privacy, altering online liability shields and increasing algorithmic transparency.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The former product manager told the Senate Co

  • UN envoy visits Yemen for talks with PM, separatists

    The U.N. special envoy for Yemen met Tuesday with the prime minister of the country’s internationally recognized government in the port city of Aden, officials said. Hans Grundberg landed in Aden in his first visit to the war-scarred country since taking up his post last month, according to the U.N. mission in Yemen.

  • Red Crescent says bodies of 17 people washed ashore in Libya

    At least 17 bodies, likely of Europe-bound migrants, have washed ashore in western Libya, the Libyan Red Crescent said. The U.N. migration agency says more than 1,100 migrants were reported dead or presumed dead in numerous boat mishaps and shipwrecks off Libya so far this year. The Red Crescent posted images purporting to show its workers carrying white body bags with the Mediterranean Sea in the background.

  • Sunday's vote in Iraq clouded by a disillusioned electorate

    Blinking under the garish lights of a hotel ballroom in southern Iraq, Wael Makhsusi argued his case to a young audience. Microphone in hand, the engineer in his 30s stood onstage in Basra with other novice candidates in Sunday's parliamentary election. Among them were independents and hopefuls drawn from the protests that filled the streets two years ago with demonstrators angry about high unemployment, government corruption and lack of basic services like electricity and water.

  • High court to hear Guantanamo prisoner's state secrets case

    The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about the government's ability to keep what it says are state secrets from a man who was tortured by the CIA following 9/11 and is now held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center. At the center of the case being heard Wednesday is whether Abu Zubaydah, who was captured in Pakistan in 2002 and thought at the time to be a high-ranking member of al-Qaida, can get information related to his detention. Zubaydah and his lawyer want to question two former CIA contractors about Zubaydah's time at a secret CIA facility in Poland where they say he was held and tortured.

  • Iraq’s militias seek to consolidate political power in vote

    Among the candidates running in Iraq’s general elections this week is a leader in one of the country's most hard-line and powerful militias with close ties to Iran who once battled U.S. troops. Hussein Muanis joins a long list of candidates from among Iran-backed Shiite factions vying for parliament seats. The group is on a U.S. list of terrorist organizations and is accused by U.S. officials of targeting American forces in Iraq.

  • UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change

    Much of the world is unprepared for the floods, hurricanes and droughts expected to worsen with climate change and urgently needs better warning systems to avert water-related disasters, according to a report by the United Nations' weather agency. Global water management is “fragmented and inadequate,” the report published Tuesday found, with nearly 60% of 101 countries surveyed needing improved forecasting systems that can help prevent devastation from severe weather. As populations grow, the number of people with inadequate access to water is also expected to rise to more than 5 billion by 2050, up from 3.6 billion in 2018, the report said.

  • Third-party conservative challenges Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee

    Former independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin launched a campaign Tuesday to challenge Republican Sen. Mike Lee in Utah, a conservative state where McMullin made inroads with voters uncomfortable with then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016. “I’m not running as a Republican or a Democrat,” McMullin said in a statement. Lee, a two-term incumbent who first won office during the tea party movement, was skeptical of Trump at first but later became a staunch ally of the president.

  • US woman in Bali 'suitcase murder' to be released Oct. 29

    A Chicago woman convicted of assisting her boyfriend in her mother’s murder and stuffing the body in a suitcase on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali in 2014 is being released early from a 10-year sentence, a prison official confirmed Wednesday. Heather Mack, who was 18 when she was arrested a day after the discovery of Sheila von Wiese-Mack’s body in the trunk of a taxi parked near the St. Regis Bali Resort, will be freed and deported to the United States on Oct. 29, said Lili, the Kerobokan Female Prison chief. Mack and her then-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were detained in August 2014 and convicted in April 2015.

  • Tensions flare as Chinese flights near Taiwan intensify

    With record numbers of military flights near Taiwan over the last week, China has been showing a new intensity and military sophistication as it steps up its harassment of the island it claims as its own and asserts its territorial ambitions in the region. China's People's Liberation Army flew 56 planes in international airspace off the southwest coast of Taiwan on Monday, setting a new record and capping four days of sustained pressure involving 149 flights. The actions came as China, with growing diplomatic and military power, faces greater pushback from countries in the region and as Taiwan pleads for more global support and recognition.

  • Bulgaria sees economic growth, inflation picking up this year

    The ministry said strong domestic demand in the first half of 2021 has prompted it to increase its GDP growth forecast from an earlier estimate of 3.5%. Strong public and private investment, bolstered by expected hefty inflows from the European Union's coronavirus recovery fund, and an improved economic environment will further boost growth in 2022, it said. The economic recovery and high global oil prices are expected to boost inflation to 3.8% at the end of 2021, which should slow to 2% at the end of 2022, the ministry said.

  • Soaring energy prices climb up EU's political agenda

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union said on Wednesday it would examine the way its power market is run and consider proposals to revamp regulations within the bloc, as it seeks to keep plans to tackle climate change on track amid record-high energy costs. European electricity and gas prices have rocketed this year as tight gas supplies have collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy prices topped the EU's political agenda on Wednesday, with environment ministers and the European Parliament each debating the issue after country leaders discussed possible responses on Tuesday evening.

  • Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 can challenge EU rules, EU court adviser says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Gazprom's Swiss unit can challenge an EU gas rule that requires gas producers to be separate companies from those that control the pipeline, an adviser to the EU's top court said on Wednesday. Russia's Gazprom owns operator Nord Stream 2 and is the planned gas supplier for the Russia-to-Germany link that was completed last month. The opinion from Advocate General Michal Bobek, if confirmed by the EU Court of Justice (CJEU), may help the Russian company in its long-running fight with the bloc.

  • Factbox: How COVID-19 in Southeast Asia is threatening global supply chains

    Fresh coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia have hurt factory activity across industries, threatening the region's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and disrupting global supplies of goods such as apparels, automobiles, and electronics. Coronavirus curbs have led companies to shut factories and suspend or reduce operations at a time when Asia's manufacturing sector is already grappling with rising raw material costs and signs of a slowing Chinese economy. Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand are three of the region's major manufacturing hubs and produce goods for some of the world's largest consumer brands.

  • Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham believes Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump 'thought they were a shadow president and first lady'

    In a new book, Stephanie Grisham, who worked for both Donald and Melania Trump, refers to Jared Kushner as "Rasputin in a slim suit."

  • Melania Trump's Reported Nickname from Secret Service Says A Lot About Her Time at the White House

    Code names and nicknames the White House Secret Service give to those they are sworn to protect might seem inconsequential, but they can actually reveal a lot about the person. Over the years, there have been some interesting code names for members of the first family, which is why it’s only a bit surprising that […]

  • Don Jr. and Eric Trump's families cut other kids in line at the White House Easter Egg Roll, book says

    It was an "obnoxious and entitled display" that didn't surprise Melania Trump or any of her aides, Stephanie Grisham wrote in her forthcoming book.

  • Stephanie Grisham called Lindsey Graham 'Senator Freeloader' and said he would show up at Mar-a-Lago to 'stuff his face with free food': book

    In her memoir, Grisham lumps in Graham with "hangers-on" who sought to be a part of Trump's orbit, calling him out for trying to score "freebies."

  • Fiona Hill was told to keep her feet out of Trump's 'sightline' the first time they met because she accidentally wore sneakers to the Oval Office: book

    Hill writes in her memoir that she was "busted" by Ivanka Trump, who was walking into the room in stilettos and "flashing me a look of surprise."

  • Trump spent most national security meetings calling his predecessors 'idiots' and claiming credit for things he didn't do, book says

    He attacked Obama, Bush, and Clinton "for failing to do something or simply for being 'idiots'" and claimed "success for himself wherever they had failed," Hill wrote.