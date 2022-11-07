UPDATE 1-Germany, Belgium pledge funds to tackle climate 'loss and damage'

1
Kate Abnett and Virginia Furness
·3 min read

(Adds German pledge, JA comment, detail on Belgian funding)

By Kate Abnett and Virginia Furness

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) -

Germany and Belgium on Monday joined a small number of wealthy countries to commit funding to help developing nations facing damage and losses caused by climate change, committing 170 million euros and 2.5 million euros respectively.

While relatively small in size, the funds were symbolically significant in being announced as over 100 leaders gather in Egypt for the U.N.'s COP27 climate summit - where the urgent need for funding to support developing countries facing climate change-fuelled disasters is set to dominate the talks.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany would provide 170 million euros for a "Global Shield" from the Group of Seven rich countries for the V20 group of 58 vulnerable nations, aimed at strengthening insurance and disaster protection finance.

"We will also support those countries hit hardest by climate change in a targeted way in dealing with loss and damage," Scholz told the COP27 summit in the Egyptian seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Belgium pledged to allocate 2.5 million euros to combat climate change "loss and damage" out of a new 25-million-euro package of climate-related support for the southern African country of Mozambique from 2023 to 2028.

The Belgian government said its funding would focus on preventing and limiting loss and damage, for example by mapping areas vulnerable to storm surges, and rolling out early warning systems.

Loss-and-damage funding is less politically contentious than explicit offers of compensation for climate-linked losses after disasters have struck - which can be perceived as rich nations paying reparations for causing climate change.

"There is, I think, a moral imperative to call it what it is," Matthew Samuda, a minister in Jamaica's economic growth ministry, said of the link between loss and damage funding and historical responsibility.

"But beyond that, there is also the practical need of being able to access funds," Samuda said.

Previously only Scotland and Denmark had pledged funding for climate-linked loss and damage, as well as the Belgian region of Wallonia.

The United States and European Union have blocked poorer countries' past attempts to secure loss and damage funding, fearing acknowledging liability for their historic contribution to the greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet.

Daniel Ribeiro of Mozambican environmental advocacy group Justiça Ambiental said Belgium's pledge was "a single act floating in a sea of inaction by the global north".

"Mozambique is just one of many countries facing this reality. This time we were the chosen, hand-picked recipients, but what about the broader systemic solution?" he said.

Scholz did not specify what the German funding would cover.

Dozens of developing countries have called for a deal at COP27 on a funding facility where rich nations would provide loss and damage cash to vulnerable states.

Mozambique is one of the poorest countries in the world and among the most vulnerable to extreme weather events.

Cyclone Idai, which struck Mozambique in 2019, caused about $1.4 billion in total damage and $1.39 billion in losses, according to an International Labour Organization assessment.

($1 = 0.9977 euros) (Reporting by Kate Abnett and Virginia Furness; editing by Janet Lawrence and Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Voters Will Weigh $66 Billion of Bond Measures in Midterm Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- Voters on Tuesday will weigh at least $66 billion of bond measures put forth by states and municipalities across the US that seek to finance projects like new schools and climate resiliency efforts. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressBillions i

  • RBNZ’s Orr Reappointed for a Second Five-Year Term

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand central bank governor Adrian Orr has been reappointed for a second five-year term, giving him the opportunity to complete an aggressive tightening cycle as the bank seeks to regain control of inflation.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican Con

  • How to get a credit card: What you need to know to choose and apply

    Get important information, tips and guide for choosing and applying for the credit card that’s best for you.

  • Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: 'I was very scared'

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held back tears speaking Monday for the first time about being awakened by pounding on the door as Capitol Police rushed to tell her about the assault on her husband at the family's home in San Francisco. “I was very scared,” Pelosi told CNN in an interview. Pelosi's husband, Paul, was bludgeoned with a hammer 11 days before the election by an intruder authorities said broke into the family's San Francisco and was looking for the speaker before striking the 82-year-old in the head at least once.

  • Taiwan to invest 10 million euros towards chip production in Lithuania

    Taiwan, the world's biggest supplier of semiconductors, will invest more than 10 million euros ($9.98 million) towards chip production in Lithuania, the head of the Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius said on Monday. Taiwan's Industrial Technology and Research Institute will cooperate with Lithuania's electronics manufacturer Teltonika to build semiconductor technology capabilities in the Baltic country, said Eric Huang, head of the representative office. "This is not a transaction (in exchange of Lithuania allowing opening of the office)", said Huang.

  • What is a credit card APR?

    The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is the yearly interest rate you will pay if you carry a balance month to month on a credit card.

  • Global central bank stepdowns may indicate nearing 'the end of this liquidity drain': Strategist

    Charles Schwab Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how stocks are trading ahead of the midterm elections, the Fed’s 75-basis-point rate hike, a recession, third-quarter U.S. GDP, and the outlook for investors ahead of earnings and the CPI print.

  • Irate Republicans in Michigan want revenge on their pandemic rules-enforcing attorney general

    A pandemic-related backlash against incumbent Michigan AG Dana Nessel appears to be keeping GOP hopeful Matt DePerno in this down-to-the wire race.

  • Richard Branson must face lawsuit in U.S. over Virgin Galactic space travel problems

    A U.S. judge on Monday said British billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson must face shareholder claims he concealed problems in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's spaceship program, and sold hundreds of millions of dollars of stock at inflated prices. While dismissing most claims in the proposed class action, U.S. District Judge Allyne Ross in Brooklyn said shareholders could try to prove that Virgin and Branson defrauded them into overpaying for the space tourism company's shares, which now trade more than 90% below their February 2021 peak. Shareholders can sue over July 2019 statements that Virgin had made "great progress" overcoming "hurdles" to commercial spaceflight, despite a near-disastrous test flight five months earlier when its rocket plane Unity suffered critical damage.

  • The Market's Disregard for Alphabet Should Make Investors Smile

    The stock market may be dismissing Alphabet, but this long-term winner now seems too good a bargain to overlook.

  • UN unveils global 'early warning' system for disasters at $3 billion

    The United Nations on Monday unveiled a five-year plan to build a global early warning system for deadly and costly extreme weather events amplified by climate change.

  • Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin

    GettyAnti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine.Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a civil war, taking up arms, and killing Putin, according to Euractiv.A guerrilla fight may be the only way to take down Putin, said opposition activist Viacheslav Maltsev. “T

  • Nikki Haley Says Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Black American Pastor, Should Be 'Deported'

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), who served under Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Sunday that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)—a Black American pastor—should be “deported.”

  • This Woman Called Her Local Congressman About Her Menstrual Cycle, And It Proves How Ridiculous It Is For Men To Think They Have A Say In Women's Reproductive Rights

    "I think that we need to be pushing back in any way — like, they can't just silence us."View Entire Post ›

  • Kari Lake's unintentionally hilarious put-down of Barack Obama

    There is a huge amount of irony in what Kari Lake said about Barack Obama, along with a dash of paradox and the usual heaping helping of arrogance.

  • White House Press Secretary Claims Biden’s Vow to Shut Down Coal Plants Was ‘Twisted’ by Press

    Karine Jean-Pierre said during Monday's White House press briefing that Biden's vow to "shut down coal plants all over America" was "twisted" by the press.

  • Tell them it is a trap: Russian media find out how Russian propaganda is preparing for possible retreat from Kherson

    The Kremlin has developed a number of recommendations (manuals) for Russian propagandists, which should prepare the audience for the fact that the Russian Federation may leave Kherson. Source: Russian news website Meduza, which received two so-called documents with recommendations Details: The first manual proposes that the Russian propagandists insist that the Kherson front is very important for the Ukrainian government, and that is why it will send "tens of thousands" of troops to secure victo

  • Donald Trump Taunts Nancy Pelosi And Laughs At Crowd's Derisive Chants

    The former president appeared to mock the House speaker, who is dealing with the aftermath of a hammer attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'

    Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."

  • Nikki Haley says Warnock should be deported at Walker rally

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) on Sunday said that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) should be deported as she rallied for Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, Herschel Walker. “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the Hiram, Ga., rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America.…