UPDATE 2-Germany reverses plans to re-open economy as COVID-19 infection rate rises

Andreas Rinke
·3 min read

(Adds more details of government measures, Merkel comment)

By Andreas Rinke

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Germany is extending its lockdown until April 18 and calling on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Tuesday.

In talks that ran deep into the night, Merkel pushed the leaders of Germany's 16 states to take a tougher stance to fight the pandemic, reversing plans for a gradual re-opening of the economy agreed earlier this month after a sharp rise in the infection rate.

"We are now in a very serious situation," she told a news conference, adding that Germany was in a race against time to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus.

Germany started cautiously easing restrictions earlier this month. But the spread of more infectious variants of the virus has pushed up cases, prompting concerns that hospitals could soon be overstretched without further curbs.

The Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases said the number of cases per 100,000 population over a week stood at 107 on Monday, above the 100 threshold at which intensive care units will start running out of capacity. More than 3,000 people with COVID-19 were in intensive care beds as of Sunday.

Economists said the extension of lockdown measures would delay a much hoped-for recovery in Europe's largest economy from spring until early summer.

For five days from April 1, Germans are to stay at home and reduce contacts as much as possible. But the late-night agreement did not include a closing of all stores, including essential shops like supermarkets, which Merkel had called for.

Big family gatherings will be banned over the holidays, with no more than two households, or up to five people, being allowed to meet. The government will ask churches to hold any Easter services online to avoid gatherings.

EASTER TRAVEL

Talks had dragged on for hours as Merkel and state leaders were at loggerheads over whether to ease restrictions on domestic travel over the Easter holiday season.

Germans can travel freely even amid the pandemic, but hotels and holiday resorts in the country are not allowed to rent rooms to tourists. That leaves travel abroad as the only option for those who are desperate to go on holidays.

"We advise against all travel abroad," Merkel said.

Airlines will now be responsible for ensuring all travelers and crew are tested for the coronavirus prior to departure to Germany, regardless of the infection rate in the country they have visited.

But Merkel and the state leaders stopped short of imposing mandatory quarantine for all returning travelers, a relief for holiday destinations such as Spain's Mallorca that are banking on a boost from Easter travel business.

Germany reported an increase of 7,709 new coronavirus cases on Monday to 2,667,225, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The reported death toll rose by 50 to 74,714. (Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt and Paul Carrel; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Dan Gertler: The man at the centre of DR Congo corruption allegations

    Dan Gertler formed a close relationship with DR Congo's ex-leader, even getting a diplomatic passport.

  • Nintendo partners with Pokemon Go maker Niantic on Pikmin app

    Nintendo Co Ltd said on Tuesday it is partnering with Pokemon Go app developer Niantic to create augmented reality (AR) titles, with a Pikmin themed game launching this year. The partnership could breathe life into Nintendo's stalled mobile ambitions after the firm struggled to replicate the appeal of Pokemon Go, which became a social phenomenon as gamers spilled onto the streets to "catch" Pokemon using their phones. The first mobile adaptation of the long-running Pikmon franchise, in which users direct hordes of plant-like Pikmin creatures to complete puzzles, is being developed by Niantic's Tokyo studio, which was set up in 2018.

  • How General Motors Can Race to $75

    General Motors and Ford continue to hold up much better than Tesla and NIO. Can GM find enough momentum to get to $75 a share?

  • U.S. sanctions two more Chinese officials over alleged Xinjiang abuses

    The United States on Monday announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials in connection with serious human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, where Washington says ethnic Muslims are the victims of genocide. The U.S. Treasury Department named the officials as Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB).

  • WHO: Global coronavirus deaths rise for 1st time in 6 weeks

    A top World Health Organization expert on the coronavirus pandemic said Monday the weekly global count of deaths from COVID-19 is rising again, a “worrying sign” after about six weeks of declines. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on COVID-19 at the U.N. health agency, said the growth followed a fifth straight week of confirmed cases increasing worldwide. “In the last week, cases have increased by 8% percent,” Van Kerkhove told reporters.

  • Germany reverses plans to re-open economy as COVID-19 infection rate rises

    Germany is extending its lockdown until April 18 and calling on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Tuesday. In talks that ran deep into the night, Merkel pushed the leaders of Germany's 16 states to take a tougher stance to fight the pandemic, reversing plans for a gradual re-opening of the economy agreed earlier this month after a sharp rise in the infection rate. "We are now in a very serious situation," she told a news conference, adding that Germany was in a race against time to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus.

  • Merkel Imposes Radical Easter Lockdown to Check Covid Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders agreed to put Germany into hard lockdown over Easter to try to reverse a “third wave” of Covid-19 infections fueled by faster-spreading mutations.Under the radical plan, all stores will be shuttered from April 1 for five days, except for food stores which will open on April 3, Merkel said after a video call with the country’s 16 state premiers that lasted more than 11 hours. Citizens will be encouraged to remain at home, private gatherings limited to one other household and a maximum of five people, and public meetings banned.“We are now in a very, very serious situation,” Merkel said at a news conference that started just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Berlin. “The case numbers are rising exponentially and intensive-care beds are filling up again,”she said, adding that the number of infections must come down to allow the country’s vaccination campaign to start taking effect.Germany’s Covid-19 incidence rate has nearly doubled in the past month, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and highlighting Europe’s struggles to contain the pandemic.Merkel and the regional leaders also agreed to extend Germany’s current lockdown measures until April 18. These include the partial closing of non-essential stores and the shutdown of hotels, restaurants, gyms and cultural venues.Merkel reiterated an urgent appeal for citizens to avoid unnecessary domestic and international travel. A plan to push ahead with a cautious reopening of Europe’s biggest economy, agreed at the start of this month, was postponed.The chancellor and the state premiers agreed to meet again on April 12 to decide on how to proceed with the partial lockdown, which has effectively been in place for about four months.The latest steps by Merkel’s increasingly embattled administration are a blow to pandemic-weary Germans. Opinion polls suggest they’re becoming more and more disgruntled with the government’s handling of the crisis just six months ahead of September’s national election.Amid stuttering vaccination programs across Europe, lockdowns have been reimposed in Italy and France in the past week. Austria on Monday canceled plans to further re-open the economy around Easter after surging cases threatened to overwhelm some hospitals.The European Union has administered doses covering 6.4% of the population, less than a third of what the U.K. has managed, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.Cases in Germany are rising again after authorities began to relax restrictions in late February and set out a plan to gradually unwind the remaining curbs.The Robert Koch Institute health agency reported on Monday that the national seven-day rate of infections per 100,000 people rose to 107.3. After dropping to 56.8 on Feb. 19, the figure exceeded the so-called “emergency brake” level of 100 for a second straight day.The provision allows authorities to tighten lockdown measures, and although the threshold has been crossed in ten out of 16 states, many have opted not to take action.The impact of the resurgent pandemic is reverberating through the economy. Germany aims to borrow 240.2 billion euros ($286 billion) this year, officials said earlier Monday. It’s taking on just over 60 billion euros more debt than initially planned as it boosts spending to support lockdown-hit companies and fund increased testing and other measures.Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will propose suspending constitutional borrowing limits for a third straight year when he presents a draft 2022 spending plan alongside his supplementary 2021 budget on Wednesday, they added.Scholz, who is running as the chancellor candidate for the Social Democrats in September’s national election, is targeting net borrowing of 81.5 billion euros in 2022, the officials said.Scholz has consistently argued that Germany can afford to spend freely to support the economy thanks to years of budget discipline. He points out that debt as a percentage of output will still be the lowest among the Group of Seven nations.Meanwhile, what Merkel termed the “third wave” of the virus appears to be gathering pace, spurred by faster-spreading Covid-19 mutations.Intensive care units risk being overwhelmed within a few weeks if exponential growth in cases continues, health experts have warned. On Monday, the number of Covid-19 patients in German ICUs rose to 3,136, the highest in more than a month.“We want to avoid our health system becoming overburdened,” Merkel said. “We have managed that throughout this long pandemic journey and we have to manage that in the coming weeks.”(Updates with details on lockdown)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • More Canadians Than Ever Before Are Expecting Higher Home Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- A record share of Canadians expect home prices will continue hitting new highs, an exuberance that adds to concern the housing market is entering a speculative bubble.Six in 10 Canadians believe the value of real estate in their neighborhood will increase over the next six months, according to the latest weekly survey by Nanos Research Group for Bloomberg News. It’s the first time such readings have surpassed 60% since polling began in 2008, underscoring how the rally in home prices is beginning to feed expectations of future high returns.The concern is these so-called extrapolative expectations will attract the wrong sort of demand -- from speculators or investors fearing they will miss out -- that will hyper-inflate the market, exacerbate inaffordability for young or low-income families, add to rising mortgage debt and amplify the risks of a destabilizing market crash.“This fear of missing out is out there and it’s driving people to make decisions they’ll have to live with,” Robert Hogue, an economist at Royal Bank of Canada in Toronto, said by phone.The poll result isn’t the only housing indicator that’s flashing red:Prices for new homes rose at the fastest monthly pace in more than three decades in February, Statistics Canada reported last week.A separate home-price index calculated by the Canadian Real Estate Association shows prices nationally are up 17% over the past 12 months.Twelve major markets -- or about one quarter of the total -- have posted price gains of more than 30%.There are good underlying reasons for the rally. For one, mortgage interest rates dropped to all-time lows last year, making it a lot cheaper to carry all that debt. That’s why home ownership costs are only growing about 2.2% annually -- which is in line with recent historical averages -- despite soaring housing values.A shift to remote work during the pandemic has also led to increased demand for single-family homes, particularly in suburban areas and small towns. At the same time, inventory has been tight and that’s driving up prices.But concerns are beginning to mount. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem cautioned last month there are some early signs of “excess exuberance.” Flippers, who buy with the intention of reselling quickly for major profit after minor improvements, are becoming more prominent. And stories abound of modest-sized homes being sold at exorbitant prices.Canadians aren’t expecting it to stop. In the Nanos poll, the share of respondents who say the value of real estate will increase is up from a pandemic low of 9% last May.Nor are there many signs government is going to step in to slow things down. The housing rally has been a key driver of new wealth and confidence at a time of great uncertainty, and policy makers will be wary of tampering. There is also a political constraint to action, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government weighing whether to trigger an election this year.“At the minimum, I’d say they need to state they are concerned and are considering options to cool the market down,” Hogue said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Niantic announces partnership with Nintendo on new augmented reality 'Pikmin' title

    Nearly five years after the launch of Pokémon Go, Niantic announced Monday that they are partnering with Nintendo to co-develop a new title based on the company's Pikmin franchise. Niantic says the app is being developed in their Tokyo office and will launch later this year. "The app will include gameplay activities to encourage walking and make walking more delightful," a press release from Niantic reads.

  • Biden sends officials to Mexico and Guatemala for talks on 'root causes of migration' amid 'crisis' on border

    Influx of minors has created political headache for US president

  • Boulder shooting live: Ten dead after ‘active shooter’ at Colorado King Soopers Store

    At least ten dead in shooting, police confirmed on Monday.

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • California scientists detect 42 ‘mystery’ chemicals plus 55 in pregnant women never before seen in humans

    Professor says it’s ‘alarming that we keep seeing certain chemicals travel from pregnant women to their children, which means these chemicals can be with us for generations’

  • Three fully vaccinated Hawaii residents test positive for Covid

    ‘It works in a huge percentage of people, but not everyone and that’s an important message’

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • Donald Trump criticized after boasting he ‘didn’t do’ what Dr Anthony Fauci advised

    ‘I always say he’s a better pitcher of a baseball than he is at what he does because he was wrong so much’

  • Capitol riots prosecutor suggests some will be charged with sedition and 11 Molotov cocktail bombs were altered to ‘act like napalm’

    Justice Department has so far not pursued sedition charges against any of the 400 suspects

  • Saudi Arabia offers cease-fire plan to Yemen rebels

    Saudi Arabia on Monday offered a cease-fire proposal to Yemen's Houthi rebels that includes reopening their country's main airport, the kingdom's latest attempt to halt years of fighting in a war that has sparked the world's worst humanitarian crisis. It also comes as Riyadh tries to rehabilitate its image with the U.S. under President Joe Biden. Saudi Arabia has drawn internationally criticism for airstrikes killing civilians and embargoes exacerbating hunger in a nation on the brink of famine.

  • Reaction to possible AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as state enters Phase 2A

    More Marylanders become eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday when our state marks a milestone in the pandemic and enters phase two of its vaccine rollout.

  • Analysis: NASCAR has 6 winners in 6 races this year. There’s a reason for the parity

    Ryan Blaney won at Atlanta Motor Speedway, making him the sixth different winner in the same number of NASCAR races this year.