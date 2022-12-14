UPDATE 1-Germany's Scholz says EU firmly on Ukraine's side

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Union is united in its support for Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the German parliament, adding, with apparent reference to Hungary, that attempts to undermine the bloc's values by blocking foreign policy measures would fail.

"Anyone who thinks he can undermine the values of the EU, to which every member state has committed itself, by blocking its foreign and security policies, will fail," he told legislators on Wednesday.

Budapest earlier this week dropped its objections to an EU loan to Kyiv after the partial unfreezing of financial support for Hungary. The EU had blocked the funds over rule of law concerns.

Support for Ukraine, including sanctions against Russia, would be maintained and intensified for as long as President Vladimir Putin kept up his war against Kyiv, Scholz added.

"Nobody is suffering as much from Russia's war as the Ukrainians - and we stand firmly by their side," he said. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Rachel More and Barbara Lewis)

