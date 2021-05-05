UPDATE 1-Germany's top court upholds night curfews in COVID-19 fight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Nienaber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds court ruling)

By Michael Nienaber

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - Germany's constitutional court on Wednesday dismissed emergency appeals against the government's decision to impose night curfews in areas with high COVID-19 infections as some regions are eyeing a loosening of lockdown restrictions.

Germany last month passed a law giving Chancellor Angela Merkel's government more powers to fight a third wave of the coronavirus, including curfews between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in regions with high infection rates.

The constitutional court said in its ruling the rejection of the emergency appeals did not mean that the curfew was in line with Germany's Basic Law, adding that the judges would take a closer look at the issue during the main hearing.

Merkel drew up the stricter rules after some of Germany's 16 federal states refused to impose tough measures despite a surge in cases.

The court ruling came as data suggested that the stricter measures seemed to have helped to break the third wave of cases and push down infections.

Confirmed new coronavirus cases in Germany rose on Wednesday by 18,034 to 3,451,550, but that 24-hour figure was 4,000 lower than a week ago, and the seven-day incidence per 100,000 people dropped to 132 from 141 on Tuesday, the lowest in three weeks.

Legislation passed last month enabled the federal government to impose night-time curfews in areas where cases exceed 100 per 100,000 residents on three consecutive days, and even stricter curbs where cases go above 165 per 100,000.

Three of Germany's states are now under the key threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 - Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein - while three others are getting close - Berlin, Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

The southern state of Bavaria said on Tuesday it would allow outdoor dining to resume from May 10 in areas where the incidence is under 100, and allow the tourism sector to reopen from May 21, when that part of the country has school holidays.

The state of Lower Saxony has also agreed to ease the rules for restaurants, tourism and retail for areas under 100.

Health Minister Jens Spahn called on the states to give priority to opening outdoor activities so as not to risk a new wave of infections.

On Tuesday, Germany's cabinet agreed to ease restrictions on people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, a decree which could come into effect at the weekend.

After a sluggish start, the pace of vaccinations has been picking up in Germany and the number of people with coronavirus needing intensive care treatment in hospital has begun to fall. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, additional reporting by Andreas Rinke, editing by Mark Heinrich and Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • Income inequality 'drives global wildlife trade'

    Some 420 million wild animals have been traded in 226 nations over two decades, new data suggests.

  • Woman charged with killing ex-Durham deputy chief’s son wasn’t shooter, attorney says

    Nitisha Jewel Page was charged with murder after she chose not to make statement to police, her attorney said Wednesday.

  • Flick favourite to be Germany's next coach with Bierhoff's backing

    Outgoing Bayern Munich trainer Hansi Flick is the hot favourite to become Germany's next head coach after receiving the backing of Oliver Bierhoff, who will ultimately decide Joachim Loew's replacement, in a podcast Wednesday.

  • Services in U.S. Expand at Second-Strongest Pace on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. service providers expanded in April at the second-fastest pace in data back to 1997, cooling slightly from the prior month as business activity and order growth pulled back from record highs.The Institute for Supply Management’s services index unexpectedly fell to 62.7 last month from a record 63.7 in March, data showed Wednesday. Readings above 50 signal growth.While trailing forecasts, the April figure indicates a resumption in the swift rebound for sectors hardest hit by the pandemic-driven downturn. With vaccinations rising and restrictions on capacity and travel easing, U.S. service providers are increasing headcount to meet burgeoning demand.“The rate of expansion is still strong,” Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM’s Services Business Survey Committee, said in a statement. “Respondents’ comments indicate that pent-up demand is continuing.“Production-capacity constraints, material shortages, weather and challenges in logistics and human resources continue to affect deliveries, which has resulted in a reduction of inventories,” Nieves said.Seventeen service industries expanded in April, led by sectors that included entertainment and recreation, wholesale trade and construction.ISM’s measure of services employment rose to 58.8, the highest since September 2018. The pickup reinforces expectations for another month of strong job growth when the government’s employment report is issued Friday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists calls for an almost one million increase in April nonfarm payrolls.While the ISM’s index of business activity among services fell after reaching a series high in March, some 46% of respondents said it was higher. That matched the second-largest share on record.Similarly, the new orders gauge slipped to 63.2 from a record but more purchasing managers reported a pickup from a month earlier. Some 45% said orders strengthened, the second-biggest share in data back to 1997.Prices ClimbingA gauge of prices paid by service providers climbed for a third straight month. At 76.8, it’s the highest level since July 2008. The consistent price gains may stoke further debate on the inflationary pressures building across the economy.The report, which covers the industries that make up almost 90% of the economy, follows data out earlier this week that showed supply chain challenges and materials shortages limited further momentum in the manufacturing sector.Select ISM Industry Comments“Restaurant capacity is increasing quickly as restrictions are removed. Consumers have pent-up demand; sales are increasing, and the labor pool is tight.” - Accommodation & Food“Labor continues to be the biggest issue we are facing. Finding and retaining labor — skilled and unskilled — is highly challenging and frustrating.” - Construction“Overall, there is pricing pressure for goods and services in the market.” - Information“Supply has been dwarfed by demand [and] ocean-transport logistics imbalances with ships and containers. North America parcel carriers swamped with volume-processing constraints.” - Professional, Scientific & Technical Services“Business is very robust, but logistics and supply cannot keep up.” - Wholesale TradeA measure of inventory sentiment at service providers fell to a record low, indicating an increasing number of firms see their stockpiles as too low.In addition, a measure of service industry inventories fell to a seven-month low, indicating firms are relying more on unsold goods to meet demand as backlogs build.Unfilled orders at service providers are at their highest since August and supplier deliveries are lengthening, based on the ISM’s indexes.(Adds industry commentary)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coronavirus Vaccines for Children Are Coming

    The Food and Drug Administration appears on the verge of allowing the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to be used in children ages 12 to 15. The authorization may come next week, if not before...

  • New DNA evidence could prove that a man was wrongly executed for murder, activists say

    New development in 1993 murder case might prove innocence of man put to death in 2017

  • G7 scolds China and Russia over threats, bullying, rights abuses

    The Group of Seven scolded both China and Russia on Wednesday, casting the Kremlin as malicious and Beijing as a bully, but beyond words there were few concrete steps aside from expressing support for Taiwan and Ukraine. Founded in 1975 as a forum for the West’s richest nations to discuss crises such as the OPEC oil embargo, the G7 this week addressed what it perceives as the biggest current threats: China, Russia and the coronavirus pandemic. G7 foreign ministers, in a 12,400-word communique, said Russia was trying to undermine democracies and threatening Ukraine while China was guilty of human rights abuses and of using its economic clout to bully others.

  • Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Paypal (PYPL) closed at $250.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.45% move from the prior day.

  • Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker in vs. Magic

    The Boston Celtics got mostly good news on the health front ahead of Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic.

  • Mark Wahlberg Shares Before and After Snaps of 20 Lb. Weight Gain in 3 Weeks

    Mark Wahlberg is bulking up for his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the upcoming film Father Stu

  • How low can you go? Volkswagen throws down the emissions gauntlet

    Volkswagen has softened its stance on tough new European carbon dioxide emissions targets for automakers, betting it can absorb more stringent cuts than its rivals, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The EU last month raised its target for cuts in net greenhouse gas emissions to 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels instead of 40% and Europe's automakers will find out in July what their contribution on CO2 emissions is expected to be. Three sources told Reuters that Volkswagen, which owns car brands including Porsche, Audi, VW, Seat and Skoda, is quietly letting policymakers in Brussels know that it would support more ambitious cuts in emissions than other car manufacturers.

  • Father and fitness trainer fatally shot in Kansas City ‘left nothing but good behind’

    “Sometimes you can be busy, but busy wasting time. You see, we ain’t got a lot of time,” Gary Taylor,34, said during a Facebook Live months before his killing.

  • National bail fund to expand in the Deep South

    A national effort helping to bail poor and low-income people out of jail formally announced on Tuesday its expansion into the Deep South. “ Bail Out the South ” is the next phase of The Bail Project’s plans to secure freedom for thousands of people over the next few years, organizers told The Associated Press. Although larger criminal legal systems throughout the country have begun doing away with cash bail for certain low-level, nonviolent offenses, the South continues to have the highest jail incarceration rates and the starkest racial disparities among those imprisoned pretrial.

  • Democrat says ‘history will not be kind’ to Bill Barr for protecting Trump following Mueller memo ruling

    ‘Disingenuous’ former AG and DOJ misled Congress and courts, judge finds

  • EU puts up guard to Chinese firms, cools on trade deal

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union took steps on Wednesday to guard against economic competition from China that it deems unfair, a sign of growing distrust after Western sanctions over rights abuses and Chinese retaliation. The bloc's executive arm, the European Commission, unveiled plans to cut dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas, and to limit the ability of companies supported by foreign subsidies to buy EU businesses or take part in public tenders. EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager told a news conference there have been rules controlling state aid from European governments for 60 years, but none to stop foreign subsidies being used to buy up firms inside the 27-nation bloc.

  • Lauren Boebert deletes incorrect tweet threatening Facebook after Trump ban upheld

    Facebook has called for a review of Mr Trump’s indefinite suspension

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Forget the big, plastic bags for yard waste. Charlotte is making changes this summer.

    What the city wants residents to do with leaves and grass clippings, and when the changes will begin.

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’