UPDATE 1-Global stockpile of cholera vaccines 'empty or extremely low' - WHO

·1 min read

(Adds details throughout)

GENEVA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization official said on Friday that the global stockpile of cholera vaccines it helps manage is "currently empty or extremely low" amid a resurgence of the disease around the world.

The U.N. health agency says there are around 30 countries around the world that have reported cholera outbreaks this year which is about a third higher than a typical year.

"We have no more vaccines. More countries are continuing to request (them) and it's extremely challenging," said Dr Philippe Barboza, Team Lead for Cholera and Epidemic Diarrhoeal Diseases, at the World Health Organization. "All the vaccines that have been produced are already allocated," he added.

He was referring to an emergency stockpile held by the International Coordinating Group on vaccine provision that is managed by the WHO and other partners. Typically, it has about 36 million doses available a year. The shortage of vaccines has already prompted the WHO to temporarily suspend the standard two-dose vaccination strategy in October.

Barboza said part of the crunch was due to the decision by an Indian manufacturer to halt production, without giving details.

Many of the countries with outbreaks are those affected by poverty and conflict such as Haiti and Yemen but the disease has also been reported in countries like Lebanon which until recently was a middle-income country. (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Rachel More and Paul Carrel)

Recommended Stories

  • The environmental cost of cryptocurrency

    Digital currency has real-world consequences

  • New York financial regulator issues cryptocurrency guidance for banks

    (Reuters) -The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) on Thursday issued digital asset guidance to state-regulated banks laying out what information financial institutions must submit before getting approval to engage in virtual currency-related activities. The guidance, one of the clearest paths forward yet for banks to offer cryptocurrency services, instructs banks to submit a business plan with details of the proposed activity, detail how such a service would impact the bank's capital and liquidity and inform NYDFS of its plans at least 90 days beforehand. In a statement, NYDFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris said the new policies are "critical to ensuring that consumers’ hard-earned money is protected" and that New York-regulated banks remain competitive.

  • UK downturn moderates in December but recession begins - PMI

    LONDON (Reuters) -The downturn across most British businesses eased slightly this month but manufacturers struggled and the economy is still likely to contract this quarter, marking a recession, a survey showed on Friday. The UK S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose unexpectedly to 49.0 from 48.2 in November, although it remained below the 50 threshold for growth. The dominant services sector drove all the improvement as the decline deepened among British manufacturers, which cut jobs for the first time since October 2020.

  • The Next Step in the Evolution of Web3: Regenerative Finance

    “ReFi,” coined by economist John Fullerton, is the process of using markets to fix the issues markets have created. Crypto, the freest market system yet, can help bootstrap efforts to regenerate the world economy.

  • Crypto Derivatives Platform Paradigm Slashes Salaries to ‘Reduce Need for Layoffs’

    The crypto derivatives platform Paradigm today announced that it was slashing employees' salaries amid the dismal crypto market.

  • Dutch Central Bank Says Crypto Exchange KuCoin Is Operating Without a License in Netherlands

    De Nederlandsche Bank said KuCoin lacks a “legal registration” with the central bank.

  • India's textile industry faces tough times as consumers cut spending

    India's $200 billion textile and apparel industry is facing a crisis as consumers in the United States, Europe and other big markets have cut spending on clothing following a surge in inflation after the war in Ukraine, industry officials said. While the overall economy is relatively strong and is outperforming major economies, the textile sector is a notable exception and orders suggest the downturn will continue well into 2023, raising the risk of layoffs in an industry that employs more than 45 million people. Domestic sales are sluggish despite strong growth in the overall economy because of high costs and cheap imported garments, manufacturers say.

  • EU Nations Back Russia Sanctions on Drone Imports, Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union member states reached a deal on a ninth package of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting Moscow’s access to drones, additional banks as well as officials responsible for allegedly abducting children from Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second

  • Credit Chaos Leaves Debt-Hungry Companies Sweating on Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies are set to raise the least new debt in more than a decade this year and there’s an unusual contributing factor: wild swings in markets mean borrowing windows often shut before firms can begin to sell their bonds.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Marke

  • Libya PM admits role in extraditing Lockerbie suspect to U.S

    One of Libya’s rival prime ministers admitted Thursday that his government was involved in the extradition to the U.S. of a former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that downed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing all onboard. U.S. authorities announced they had arrested former intelligence officer Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi on Sunday.

  • 5 Best College Football Bowl Predictions Against The Spread December 16-19 Games

    5 best college football bowl predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the first run from December 16th to the 19th

  • Claudine Gay to be Harvard's 1st Black president, 2nd woman

    Harvard University announced Thursday that Claudine Gay will become its 30th president, making her the first Black person and the second woman to lead the Ivy League school. Gay, who is currently a dean at the university and a democracy scholar, will become president July 1. “This is crazy, right?” a beaming Gay said as she was introduced to applause at the Smith campus center.

  • Kim Jong-un oversees North Korea test of key component for more powerful ICBM

    If successful, ‘high-thrust solid-fuel motor’ test a significant step for North Korea’s nuclear-capable missile development

  • Ukraine Latest: More Than 60 Missiles Fired; Putin to Belarus

    (Bloomberg) -- Kremlin forces launched over 60 missiles at Ukraine, the first large-scale attack since Dec. 5, causing cuts to power and water supplies in at least two major centers. Explosions were also heard in at least three districts of Kyiv. A residential building was hit in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, the home town of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with at least two deaths reported.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finall

  • The Crypto Ice Age Is Here. It Could Get Even Worse.

    The collapse of FTX has sparked a crisis of confidence as crypto tries to rebuild its tarnished reputation. What's ahead for 2023.

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is a 'pathological liar' who misled the public, congressman says

    The disgraced FTX founder "misled the public" when he said FTX had enough assets to cover its liabilities, Congressman Ritchie Torres said.

  • Netanyahu, set to return to office, eyes deal with Saudis

    Israel’s designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday vowed to seek full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia once he takes office, claiming that doing so would also promote peace with the Palestinians. Netanyahu also said he would be open to restarting behind-the-scenes peace talks with the Palestinians. The comments, made in a rare interview with an Arab news outlet, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel, appeared to be aimed at easing concerns over the far-right makeup of the government that Netanyahu is forming.

  • CryptoQuant: On-Chain Data Shows Crypto Exchange Binance Isn't Exhibiting ‘FTX-Like’ Behavior

    A report from the analytics firm says the exchange is almost entirely collateralized and diversified away from its proprietary token.

  • Kremlin TV Stars Combust as Russians Admit War Is Aimless

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRussia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to stall—along with the Kremlin propaganda blitz meant to convince the Russians that supporting the war is their sacred duty. Pro-Kremlin propagandists unanimously agree that Vladimir Putin’s war is here for the long haul, but bristle at the fact that no one seems to know the end goal of the so-called “special operation.”During Wednesday’s broadcast of NTV’s show Meeting Place, hosts Andrey Norkin a

  • In Dallas suburbs, Friday Night Lights make way for cricket

    With the ornate spires of the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple anchoring the skyline behind them, a cricket batsman and bowler eyed each other across a brown grass field. No, this is not a scene in India, where cricket became a national obsession after arriving on the wings of British colonialism. Try North Texas, where Friday Night Lights have made way for weekend afternoons on the pitch.