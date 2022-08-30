UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs to lift COVID protocols - memo

·1 min read

(Adds detail, background)

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will lift pandemic-era protocols at its offices effective Sept. 6, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The Wall Street investment bank had already called its employees back to the office full time in June last year, although it relaxed those requirements during periods when coronavirus cases surged, sources familiar with the matter said.

The new guidelines will allow employees to enter the company's offices in the Americas regardless of vaccination status, except in New York City and Lima.

"In line with these updated protocols, if you have not been coming in to the office, please speak with your manager to ensure that you understand and adhere to your division’s current return to office expectations," the memo said.

New York City still requires office workers to show proof that they have been vaccinated.

Wall Street's biggest financial firms have been among the most proactive in bringing employees back to the office even as those plans were derailed by the outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus earlier this year.

Goldman employees working from the office will no longer be required to wear masks and undergo regular COVID-19 tests, according to the memo. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru, and Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs to lift COVID protocols - memo

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc will lift pandemic-era protocols at its offices effective Sept. 6, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. The Wall Street investment bank had already called its employees back to the office full time in June last year, although it relaxed those requirements during periods when coronavirus cases surged, sources familiar with the matter said. "In line with these updated protocols, if you have not been coming in to the office, please speak with your manager to ensure that you understand and adhere to your division’s current return to office expectations," the memo said.

  • Walmart raised prices the most among top food retailers in latest quarter, J.P. Morgan survey says

    A J.P. Morgan survey of top U.S. food retailers showed that Walmart Inc. increased prices the most in the latest quarter to August versus the previous quarter, well above the increase of the average basket. Analyst Ken Goldman said that quarter-over-quarter, Walmart raised food prices by 5.5%, while prices at Target Corp. rose 4.6%, at Kroger Co. increased 4.4%, at Albertsons Companies Inc. rose 2.9% and at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. ticked up 0.5%. Meanwhile, the average price of measured, com

  • Brazil's CBA, Reservas Votorantim issue first carbon credits from Cerrado biome

    Brazilian aluminum producer Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio and green economy project developer Reservas Votorantim are issuing Latin America's first carbon credits from the Cerrado biome, they said jointly on Tuesday. Reservas Votorantim has certified an area covering 11,500 hectares (28,417 acres) in the state of Goias, where it can potentially generate some 50,000 carbon credits per year, according to their joint statement. Issuing carbon credits generated on preserved areas of the Cerrado, Brazil's second largest ecosystem after the Amazon, is unprecedented, the companies said.

  • Jefferies Nears a Deal to Sell Its Oak Hill Stake to Kuwait-Backed Wafra

    (Bloomberg) -- Wafra, an alternative-asset manager that invests on behalf of Kuwait, has agreed to acquire a minority stake in private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners from Jefferies Financial Group Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises

  • Brazilian food processor BRF CEO resigns, shares close lower

    Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Tuesday that chief executive Lorival Luz has resigned and will be replaced by Miguel Gularte, a top executive at beef-packer Marfrig Global Foods SA. Shares in the poultry and pork processor were around 6% higher in early trading in Sao Paulo, but closed 1.10% lower at 16.19 reais ($3.17) as BRF investors digested the news. "To some extent, Miguel Gularte can be described as a beef guy," BTG Pactual analysts said in a note to clients.

  • Smaller EU telcos say network fee aimed at Big Tech will hurt competition

    EU regulators' plan to make Alphabet's Google, Meta and Netflix bear some of the costs of the bloc's telecoms network would distort the telecoms market and harm competition, a group of small telecoms operators said on Tuesday. The warning from MVNO Europe, whose members include Comcast's pay TV company Sky which has its own mobile service, German mobile operator Freenet and Poste Italiane unit PosteMobile, underlined the stakes involved. Big players such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange and Telefonica have long complained about tech rivals free-riding on their networks.

  • Stocks have been the 'drunkest asset class out there': Strategist

    The rout in U.S. equities appears likely to deepen until Federal Reserve officials change course on their monetary tightening plans, according to at least one strategist.

  • Stock Market Today-8/30: Stocks End Lower On Jobs Data, Consumer Confidence Leap

    Stocks finished lower Tuesday amid a pullback in the U.S. dollar with investors focused on a string of jobs data over the final trading days of the month.

  • WBD CEO David Zaslav has to 'magically save $3 billion,' analyst says

    Recode Media's Peter Kafka joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's plan to cut $3 billion in costs and what that entails for the HBO parent company.

  • HP earnings miss estimates as computer sales slow

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Q3 earnings results for HP Inc.&nbsp;

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump

  • Watch Out! RMDs Can Trigger Massive Medicare Means Testing Surcharges

    Saving too much in tax-deferred retirement accounts could mean you’ll pay hundreds of thousands more than necessary on Medicare premiums in retirement. For some couples, the hit could even top $1 million. Here’s what you need to know.

  • This Is How Rich You Have to Be To Get a Wealth Manager

    Wealth managers help set and reach goals for financial needs. Here's a breakdown of wealth management services and examples of when you will need them.

  • Associated Bank closing branches around Wisconsin, Illinois

    Associated Bank is trimming its branch count, with several Wisconsin branches expected to close. The bank, owned by Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), intends to close seven Wisconsin branches, many of which are inside retail locations. In addition, Associated Bank is closing six offices in Illinois.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Get You This Much Money a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gen X and elder millennials who 'sacrificed' to pay off their student loans have a complicated view of Biden's debt forgiveness: 'Are they going to give me a $20,000 tax credit? No they aren't.'

    Not all Americans were thrilled with last week's student-debt cancellation. Some who already repaid their loans believe the decision was unfair.

  • Canoo, the EV startup that scored a deal with the world’s largest retailer, is a mess under the hood

    A new Fortune report finds the Bentonville, Arkansas-based startup is "floundering to an extreme degree,” even with a Walmart deal.

  • Here's Why Dave Ramsey Warns You to 'Read the Fine Print' When Opening a New Bank Account

    When it comes to opening a bank account, it's important to find the right place to park your money. According to Ramsey, it's especially important that you pay attention to exactly what a bank is offering when it comes to the interest rate you will be paid on the money in your account. "Lots of banks will use special interest rates or introductory offers to get new customers, but those rates may not last forever, so read the fine print (even if it’s too small for a mouse to see)," the Ramsey Solutions blog reads.

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co