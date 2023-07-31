1 Hattiesburg teen is remembered at a vigil while another is in jail, charged with murder

A shooting over the weekend left one teen dead and another charged with murder in Hattiesburg.

The shooting took place around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North 19th Avenue, Hattiesburg police reported.

A 16-year-old male was found dead at the scene.

Police arrested 19-year-old Dennis Swails of Hattiesburg Saturday night and charged him with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the 16-year-old's death. Swails was booked into the Forrest County jail, where he is awaiting an initial court appearance.

Although the teen's identity has not been released publicly, dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil Sunday outside a church on North 19th Avenue, near where the shooting took place.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Vigil held for slain Hattiesburg teen, 19-year-old charged with murder