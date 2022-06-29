1 held on alleged burglary and other reports

Jun. 29—Deputies held Carl Mikkel Shayne Sundberg, 32, on third-degree burglary after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday at 17871 760th Ave.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies picked up Joshua Jacob Bornson, 30, on a warrant at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday at 105 North Star Road in Alden. He was taken into custody by the Wells Police Department.

Police arrested Donicio Jeremiah Madrigal, 42, on a local warrant at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday at 1201 Foothills Circle.

Items reported stolen

Police received a report at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday of items stolen from a house at 1015 Dunham St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Katherine Street.

Possible burglary reported

Police received a report at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday of a possible burglary in progress at 105 N. Third Ave.