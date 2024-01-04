1 hit by vehicle in central Fresno, police say
The Fresno Police Department says that multiple agencies were chasing a vehicle moments before the crash took place.
The Fresno Police Department says that multiple agencies were chasing a vehicle moments before the crash took place.
About five gallons of hazardous liquid spilled after a truck crashed in Ohio. The waste came from the site of the February 2023 crash in East Palestine.
As of the start of the year, the implementation of new rules by the Department of Energy (DOE) means only 13 vehicles qualify for federal tax credits for electric vehicles made in North America. Prior to the new rules going into effect, there were 21 models that qualified for federal tax credits, though that list had been shrinking and expanding throughout the year.
The SEC is expected to rule soon on whether money managers can offer everyday investors exposure to bitcoin without having to own the cryptocurrency directly
Following strong results from rivals GM and Toyota, Ford posted strong sales gains for the year, though only a modest gain in the fourth quarter following the end of a six-week labor strike.
From the seat belt buckle to the restroom handle, these are the places on a plane that carry the most germs. Here's a simple way to stay safe.
Before you plan your next trip, this guide can help you decide whether American Express Membership Rewards points or Chase Ultimate Rewards points can take you further.
Relationship theories have been going viral on TikTok -- but how much attention should we actually pay them?
'When my neighbors were dealing with frozen pipes, we were sitting pretty,' wrote one of 8,000+ five-star fans of these genius insulated cozies.
A new Fitbit sale has brought discounts on several fitness trackers we like, including the Fitbit Inspire 3 for a low of $70.
At 28 years old, Rayford Albright is more than a year older than any other player in college basketball.
A celebrity doctor offers easy tips — from drinking tea to taking cold showers — to help you feel younger with age.
All three Detroit automakers had struggles with EV-related fires in 2023. One in November at a Stellantis facility appears to have started in an EV on a lift.
A Twitch streamer in Niigata, Japan, was livestreaming when she felt the house shake.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Samsung is holding its first Unpacked event of 2024 a bit earlier than usual, on January 17. Many expect to see the Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone line unveiled during the presentation.
New year, new you: Don't just sit and work at your desk — sit and work out. This popular gizmo is way cheaper than a spin class membership!
The U.S. government has revealed the list of electric vehicles that qualify for the full federal tax credit under the newer, more stringent guidelines, and you can count them on one hand. General Motors' outgoing Chevy Bolt, plus certain variants of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla's Model 3, Model Y and Model X are now the only EVs that are eligible for the $7,500 rebate. Chrysler's Pacifica plug-in hybrid was able to stay eligible for the full credit.
If you're over Jazzercise, Buns of Steel and the Thighmaster, there's a whole new set of fitness trends to check out — all backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers.
As winter sets in, it's essential to equip your vehicle with the right gear to navigate unforeseen challenges brought about by cold weather.
Tesla shipped a record number of electric vehicles in the fourth quarter to help it edge out its targets for the year. Tesla built nearly 500,000 cars in the fourth quarter alone at its factories in California, Texas, Germany and China, and delivered 484,507 worldwide. The strong finish to the year comes after Tesla saw its deliveries decline in the third quarter for the first time in a year, owing to some factory shutdowns -- something that impaired CEO Elon Musk's loftier goal of building 2 million cars this year.