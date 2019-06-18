Hong Kong leader says sorry again after fury at extradition bill

(Updates with press conference)
By Clare Jim and Anne Marie Roantree
HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam
apologised again on Tuesday and said she had heard the people
"loud and clear" after some of the most violent protests in the
Chinese-ruled city against an extradition bill that she promoted
and then postponed.
The bill would allow case-by-case extraditions to mainland
China and about two million people spilled on to the streets on
Sunday, despite its postponement, demanding Lam scrap the bill
entirely and step down.
Lam's climbdown, with the approval of China's Communist
Party leaders, was the biggest policy reversal since the former
British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and presented a
new challenge for Chinese President Xi Jinping who has ruled
with an iron fist since taking power in 2012.
Beijing-backed Lam reiterated there was no timetable to
resume the extradition bill and it would not be resumed if the
government could not resolve divisions.
Many accuse China, where the courts are strictly controlled
by the Communist Party, of extensive meddling since the
handover, with the extradition proposals a further example.
Lam hasn't appeared publicly since the Sunday protests that
were the largest in the city for decades.
Since the proposed amendments to the Fugitives Offenders'
Ordinance was first put to the legislature in February, Lam has
repeatedly rebuffed concerns voiced in many quarters, including
business groups, lawyers, judges, and foreign governments
against the bill.
Critics say the bill would undermine Hong Kong's rule of
law, guaranteed by the "one country, two systems" formula, under
which Hong Kong returned to China, by extending China's reach
into the city, and allow individuals to be arbitrarily sent back
to China where they couldn't be guaranteed a fair trial.
Lam issued an apology on Sunday night through a written
government statement that many people said lacked sincerity
. It failed to pacify many marchers who said they
no longer trusted her and doubted her ability to govern.
Lam, a career civil-servant known as "the fighter" for her
straight-shooting and tough leadership style, took office two
years ago pledging to heal a divided society. Some observers say
she is unlikely to step down immediately but any longer-term
political ambitions she may have harboured are now all but dead.
Many protest organisers say they will continue to hold
street demonstrations until Lam scraps the bill, fearing that
authorities may seek to revive the legislation in future when
the public mood is calmer.
