Hong Kong leader says sorry again after fury at extradition bill

HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

apologised again on Tuesday and said she had heard the people

"loud and clear" after some of the most violent protests in the

Chinese-ruled city against an extradition bill that she promoted

and then postponed.

The bill would allow case-by-case extraditions to mainland

China and about two million people spilled on to the streets on

Sunday, despite its postponement, demanding Lam scrap the bill

entirely and step down.

Lam's climbdown, with the approval of China's Communist

Party leaders, was the biggest policy reversal since the former

British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and presented a

new challenge for Chinese President Xi Jinping who has ruled

with an iron fist since taking power in 2012.

Beijing-backed Lam reiterated there was no timetable to

resume the extradition bill and it would not be resumed if the

government could not resolve divisions.

Many accuse China, where the courts are strictly controlled

by the Communist Party, of extensive meddling since the

handover, with the extradition proposals a further example.

Lam hasn't appeared publicly since the Sunday protests that

were the largest in the city for decades.

Since the proposed amendments to the Fugitives Offenders'

Ordinance was first put to the legislature in February, Lam has

repeatedly rebuffed concerns voiced in many quarters, including

business groups, lawyers, judges, and foreign governments

against the bill.

Critics say the bill would undermine Hong Kong's rule of

law, guaranteed by the "one country, two systems" formula, under

which Hong Kong returned to China, by extending China's reach

into the city, and allow individuals to be arbitrarily sent back

to China where they couldn't be guaranteed a fair trial.

Lam issued an apology on Sunday night through a written

government statement that many people said lacked sincerity

. It failed to pacify many marchers who said they

no longer trusted her and doubted her ability to govern.

Lam, a career civil-servant known as "the fighter" for her

straight-shooting and tough leadership style, took office two

years ago pledging to heal a divided society. Some observers say

she is unlikely to step down immediately but any longer-term

political ambitions she may have harboured are now all but dead.

Many protest organisers say they will continue to hold

street demonstrations until Lam scraps the bill, fearing that

authorities may seek to revive the legislation in future when

the public mood is calmer.

