1 in hospital after overnight shooting in Memphis, officials say

One person was taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Memphis.

Memphis Police said they were called to a shooting at an Exxon in the 1300 block of S. Bellevue around 1 a.m. Friday morning, but the victim was found at a fire station in the 900 block of E. McLemore.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed the victim was taken to Regional One from the location on E. McLemore.

Their condition was not released.

FOX13 is working to confirm more information.

