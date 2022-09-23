1 in hospital after reported shooting Friday on 10th, Adams

The Amarillo Police Department released information about a Friday morning shooting that left one injured.

According to police, at 11:59 a.m., officers were dispatched to the V&M Discount at SW 10th/Adams on reports of shots fired. When en route, the officers were told there was one person who had been shot and was being taken to the hospital.

Amarillo Police Department

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim and suspect had both left the area. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation being worked on by the Amarillo Police Department's Violent Crimes unit and patrol officers.

