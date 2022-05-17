Man in hospital after shooting in East Memphis, officials say

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in East Memphis.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of Given Avenue, according to Memphis Police.

There is no suspect information. pic.twitter.com/3LibiVoYS2 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 17, 2022

A man was found suffering gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH.

