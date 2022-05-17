Man in hospital after shooting in East Memphis, officials say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in East Memphis.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of Given Avenue, according to Memphis Police.

A man was found suffering gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories