1 in hospital after shooting in North Memphis, police say

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis.

The shooting happened overnight at 1492 Maplewood.

Memphis Police confirmed a call about the incident came in at 3:47 a.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information was released.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

