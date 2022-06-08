1 in hospital after shooting in North Memphis, police say
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis.
The shooting happened overnight at 1492 Maplewood.
Memphis Police confirmed a call about the incident came in at 3:47 a.m.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information was released.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.
hr/> Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: