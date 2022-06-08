1 in hospital after shooting in North Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis.

The shooting happened overnight at 1492 Maplewood.

Memphis Police confirmed a call about the incident came in at 3:47 a.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information was released.

