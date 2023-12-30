1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized Saturday.

Around 1:40 p.m., Henderson police and fire departments responded to a business in the 10000 block of South Eastern Avenue near St. Rose Parkway after a report of an altercation resulting in a shooting.

A man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Henderson police took one person into custody.

