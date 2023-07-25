1 hospitalized, 2 arrested after early morning drive-by shootings in Whatcom County

A woman was hospitalized and two people were arrested early Monday morning after two drive-by shootings in north Whatcom County.

Alejandro Villa Herrera, 18, of Bellingham and a 17-year-old unnamed juvenile were arrested after allegedly participating in the two drive-by shootings.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies first responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Willeys Lake Road near Custer at about 1:15 a.m. on July 24. Bullets allegedly came through a home’s bedroom window and struck a woman in the leg, according to Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater. Deputies allegedly found another bullet hole in the siding of the house.

The victim was transported to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment of the injury.

About 30 minutes after the first report at around 1:45 a.m., Ferndale police responded to reports of shots being fired in the Eastgate Loop area of Ferndale where a resident’s surveillance camera captured the suspected vehicle involved.

The Bellingham Police Department located a vehicle matching the description from the surveillance camera around 2:15 a.m. Based on the timing, distance between shooting locations and vehicle description, police stopped the vehicle and detained multiple people, including Herrera and the 17-year-old juvenile, according to Slater.

Herrera admitted to driving in the area of Custer when a passenger, the juvenile, used a handgun to fire several shots out of the window. Herrera then told police he drove to Ferndale where the juvenile again fired shots out of the vehicle window, according to Slater.

Police allegedly recovered a handgun and several shell casings from the vehicle where the passenger was sitting.

“This case is indicative of the increase in violent crime that has occurred over the past several years, as well as the reckless disregard for human life,” said Undersheriff Doug Chadwick in a news release about the arrests.

“Upon receiving the reports of shots fired, multiple law enforcement agencies responded and quickly identified the suspect vehicle and took two suspects into custody,” Chadwick said.

Herrera was arrested for drive-by shooting while the 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Herrera was booked into the Whatcom County Jail. He remained there as of Monday evening, according to Whatcom County jail records. The juvenile was booked into Juvenile Detention, according to Slater.

This is an active investigation and additional criminal charges may be filed, Slater said.