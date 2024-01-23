1 hospitalized after 2 separate crashes on CR 1125 in Smith County

Darby Good
·1 min read

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after two separate crashes on the same county road in Smith County.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigates copper wire theft

According to officials with Smith County Emergency Services District (ESD) 2, the single-car crashes happened on CR 1125 near Lindsey Park with both cars leaving the roadway and one rolled over.

  • Photo courtesy of Smith County ESD 2.
    Photo courtesy of Smith County ESD 2.
  • Photo courtesy of Smith County ESD 2.
    Photo courtesy of Smith County ESD 2.
  • Photo courtesy of Smith County ESD 2.
    Photo courtesy of Smith County ESD 2.

The crashes were reportedly called in at 8:04 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., and officials said the driver in the roll-over crash was removed from the car by a firefighter before being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Smith County ESD 2 responded to the scene with two fire engines, two command vehicles, a brush truck and 10 firefighters. The crashes will be investigated by DPS.

