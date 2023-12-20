1 hospitalized, 3 buildings impacted by Wednesday fire in Windsor Mill

Dec. 20—By Dan Belson — dbelson@baltsun.com

A three-alarm blaze ripped through multiple apartment buildings Wednesday morning near Security Square Mall, sending one person to a hospital and temporarily displacing residents of about 30 units.

Baltimore County firefighters were dispatched to the blaze on East Bend Court shortly after 6 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the second story of one of the three connected buildings that were ultimately damaged, fire department spokesperson Lt. Travis Francis said.

One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation, Francis said. About 100 firefighters responded to the scene in the Tuscany Woods apartment complex.

A section of Rolling Road near from the mall complex was closed off as fire hoses stretched across. Police and firefighters ushered residents of the three impacted buildings toward stationary Maryland Transit Administration buses to stay out of below-freezing temperatures Wednesday morning as crews knocked out charred panels from the smoky rooftop.

"My heart goes out to every family impacted by this morning's tragic fire," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said on X, formerly Twitter. "We are fully committed to doing all we can to support and house those affected."

Peak Management, which owns the apartment complex, did not immediately return requests for comment Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Francis said firefighters and investigators were expected to be on the scene for several more hours on Wednesday.

