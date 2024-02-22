UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fire at Washington Twp. apartment

UPDATE @ 7:27 p.m.:

One person has been transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire in a Washington Township apartment.

They are reportedly in stable condition, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the Washington Township Fire Department.

INITIAL REPORT:

Firefighters are investigating a fire at a Washington Township apartment complex Wednesday.

Around 6:20 p.m. Washington Township firefighters were called to the 8200 block of Hyannis Port Drive on reports of a fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Medics have been called to the fire, according to initial scanner traffic.

We have a News Center 7 crew on the way and will update as new information becomes available.



