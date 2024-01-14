1 hospitalized after house fire in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being rescued from a house fire Sunday afternoon in the Hilltop section of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, firefighters responded to the 300 block of South Harris Avenue just after 1 p.m.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition but is expected to recover.

Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geitter said the fire was contained by 1:25 p.m. and that the cause remains under investigation.

