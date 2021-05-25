1 hospitalized, none arrested after stabbing in Xenia leads to SWAT response

May 25—One person was taken to the hospital after emergency crews and SWAT were called to an apartment in Xenia, according to Xenia Police Division dispatchers. No arrests have been made at this time, they said.

Police and medics were called Monday night to a stabbing at the Greene Ridge Court apartments.

The stabbing was reported around 8:15 p.m. at 580 Newport Road, according to the Xenia Police Division.

The severity of injuries suffered in the stabbing was not clear.

Police have cleared the scene, dispatchers said.

A stabbing suspect, possibly a woman, reportedly would not come out of a residence, and a special weapons and tactics team was called to the complex.

This report will be updated as we learn new information.