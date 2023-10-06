Deadly shooting reported in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

Detectives responded to a homicide Friday afternoon in north Charlotte.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on West W.T. Harris Boulevard near West Sugar Creek Road.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had crime scene tape roping off the entrance to the Wendy’s at that location.

A shooting victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, MEDIC said. About an hour later, CMPD announced it was a homicide investigation.

Suspect information has not been released.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

