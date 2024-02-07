1 hospitalized in parking lot shooting near Wright State

Feb. 7—Fairborn police are looking for a suspect in a shooting near Wright State University Tuesday that sent a man to the hospital.

Around 7:58 p.m., Fairborn dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a man was shot at the University Shoppes shopping center parking lot at 2600 Colonel Glenn Highway.

When officers arrived, they found a man with two gunshot wounds, according to Fairborn police.

The man was transported to the hospital. Additional details on his condition were not released.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

One of the 911 callers included a man who identified himself as the victim.

He said he didn't know who shot him, according to Fairborn dispatch records.

Another 911 caller reported hearing two gunshots and said there was a man in the middle of the parking lot who was limping and asking for help.