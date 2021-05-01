2 hospitalized after shooting at Charlotte area mall on Saturday, authorities say

Joe Marusak
Two people were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a shooting at Carolina Place mall in Pineville on Saturday afternoon, according to Medic.

Paramedics drove the person who was shot to a hospital just before 5:30 p.m., Medic said on Twitter.

The second person suffered a medical condition and had non-life threatening injuries, according to Medic. The agency didn’t disclose the type of medical condition.

Police released no details by 7 p.m. but urged drivers to avoid the area “due to a large emergency response in the area,” according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweet at about 5:30 p.m.

CMPD officers are helping Pineville police with the investigation, according to CMPD.

Police said shoppers can be picked up at the At Home Store, 11415 Carolina Place Parkway, which is serving as a “reunification site.”

“We are still in the process of clearing the mall,” Pineville police said on Twitter at 6:30 p.m. “The mall will remained closed. We will update as we get more information.”

The shooting was the second at the mall since December.

On Dec. 24, Pineville police said they found no one hurt after responding to over a dozen 911 calls reporting shots fired at the mall.

Other mall shootings

On Dec. 28, 2019, a 13-year-old girl was killed and two boys had non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in a Concord Mills parking lot, Concord police said. Two teenagers were charged with first-degree murder and felony riot.

In January 2019, a 24-year-old Charlotte man was shot and killed at Carolina Place, following what authorities at the time described as a fight inside a store. Khali Amir Holmes died in the shooting and police arrested another man in his death but his lawyer has said he acted in self-defense.

