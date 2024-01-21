1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

One man was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Officers and medics with the Dayton Police Department were dispatched to Darst Ave south of Smithville Rd on reports of a shooting.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor told News Center 7 that a man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Dayton Police have yet to find a suspect. We will continue to provide updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.