1 hospitalized after shooting near Wright State University campus; suspect at large

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Wright State University on Tuesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. Fairborn officers were called to the parking lot of the University Shoppes Shopping Center on Colonel Glenn Highway after reports of a shooting, according to Fairborn police.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a male with two gunshot wounds, according to a media release.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect is not in custody.

We are working to learn more and will update as new details become available.