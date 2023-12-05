1 hospitalized after shooting in west central Fresno
One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in west central Fresno on Monday.
One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in west central Fresno on Monday.
Fresno State said assistant head coach Tim Skipper will serve as the team's interim coach.
Wylie was a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2012 NFL Draft.
How will the NFL respond to a non-player involving himself in a game with a confrontation that got an opponent ejected?
Trevor Lawrence left Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent leg injury.
Tyler Boyd threw a bad interception on a trick play.
From claw clips to $500 hair tools, these were the beauty products we all Googled in 2023. The post These were the top beauty products of 2023, according to Google searches appeared first on In The Know.
The Pacers are officially headed to Las Vegas.
The Bengals edged out the Jaguars 34-31 in overtime on Monday night in Jacksonville.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
The new generative video technique was developed by researchers at Alibaba Group's Institute for Intelligent Computing. And the poses that are best represented are those closest to the original; if the person turns around, for instance, the model struggles to keep up.
We also found a Fire TV for a mere $65 and a 15-piece knife set slashed by over 60%.
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit out of high school before he landed at Notre Dame to play football.
After an appeals court reinstates a gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump by Judge Arthur Engoron, Trump’s lawyers move on Monday to appeal that decision to a higher court in New York.
The company rolled out its password-sharing crackdown to US subscribers in May after first announcing the initiative in October 2022.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
On the heels of a 2023 NLCS appearance and a trip to the World Series in 2022, Rob Thomson received an extra year on his deal.
Mount Marapi is the most active volcano in West Sumatra and has been erupting intermittently since 2004.
From the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 8, there will be 42 postseason games.
Head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Aukerman is being replaced by special-teams assistant coach Tom Quinn.