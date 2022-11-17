SWAT responds to west Charlotte home after shooting

One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday afternoon in a residential area near the Catawba River in west Charlotte, MEDIC stated.

ALSO READ: Deadly shooting in west Charlotte latest in string of violent crime

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene at Moores Chapel Road near Harbor Drive where Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers could be surrounding a home.

CMPD tweeted early Thursday night SWAT responded to the scene of someone barricaded inside a home.

Our crew on the ground could hear officers ordering someone to get out of the house.

The victim was taken to Atrium CMC.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: 1 taken to hospital for shooting call on I-485 ramp, MEDIC says