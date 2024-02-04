1 hospitalized after stabbing in Antioch

TechCrunch

The European Union's AI Act, a risk-based plan for regulating applications of artificial intelligence, has passed what looks to be the final big hurdle standing in the way of adoption after Member State representatives today voted to confirm the final text of the draft law. The development follows the political agreement reached in December -- clinched after marathon 'final' three-way talks between EU co-legislators which stretched over several days. After that, the work to turn agreed positions on scrappy negotiation sheets into a final compromise text for lawmakers approval kicked off -- culminating in today's Coreper vote affirming the draft rules.