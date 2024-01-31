1 hospitalized after stabbing in Visalia, police say

TechCrunch

Cap VC is launching a tool for VC firms, and is planning to expand its offering to startups raising money. VC is a people-business above all, but as AIs are getting closer and closer to being people, too, there's a slew of new tools making their way to the market. As a startup spun out of a VC fund that prides itself on leveraging AI-powered tools to streamline VC operations, Cap VC is taking a stab at disrupting the people funding the disruptors.