UPDATE 3-Police, Catalan separatists clash as day of protest ends in violence

* Several injured in 'direct action' clashes near police HQ

* Estimated 350,000 join earlier peaceful protest

* Daily marches in Barcelona since leaders jailed on Oct 14

* Independence movement at risk of fragmenting

* Mainstream Spanish parties reject secessionist moves (Recasts with clashes between police and protesters)

By Joan Faus and John Stonestreet

BARCELONA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Clashes between police and militant elements in a thousands-strong crowd of demonstrators transformed part of central Barcelona into a battleground late on Saturday as another day of pro-independence protests turned violent.

Projectiles were fired, at least six people were hospitalised with injuries, and barricades were set alight after officers charged ranks of demonstrators - many young and masking their faces - who had amassed outside Spanish police headquarters.

The violent standoff in the city's tourist heartland offered stark evidence of the faultlines developing between hardline and conciliatory elements within the region's independence movement. It lasted several hours before protesters dispersed through the city's streets.

Barcelona has witnessed daily pro-secession protests since Oct. 14.

That was when Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine politicians and activists to up to 13 years in jail for their role in a failed independence bid in 2017, prompting widespread anger in the region and sending shockwaves through Spain's political landscape.

Saturday's protest was not the first marred by violence, with unrest notably on Oct. 18 having been more widespread .

But it contrasted starkly with events earlier in the day, when some 350,000 Catalans had marched peacefully through the city in support of calls from civil rights groups for the jailed separatist leaders to be freed.





BOTTLES, BALLS AND BULLETS

The later protest was organised by CDR, a pro-independence pressure group that favours direct action and has cut off railtracks and roads, as well as trying to storm the regional parliament.

It began around 7:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) and as the crowd grew to around 10,000, according to police estimates, demonstrators threw a hail of bottles, balls and rubber bullets at officers, TV footage showed.

Police carrying shields and weapons and backed by some 20 riot vans then charged the demonstrators in an attempt to disperse them, splitting the crowd in two along Via Laietana near the police HQ.

Reuters TV footage showed police armed with batons forcing their way through the crowd while demonstrators threw stones and flares. News channel 24h showed police grappling one-on-one with demonstrators, who fell back before reforming their lines.

Some projectiles were fired, with a Reuters photographer among those hospitalised after being hit in the stomach by a rubber or foam bullet. Catalan emergency services said that, in all, six people were hospitalised.

The organisers of the earlier protest, grassroots groups Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) and Omnium Cultural, had hoped that, with pro-secessionist parties split over what strategy to adopt, it would refocus attention in the secessionist camp by drawing the largest crowd since the court verdicts were passed.

"From the street we will keep defending all the (people's) rights but from the institutions we need political answers," ANC leader Elisenda Paluzie told the gathering, pledging to organise more protests.

Local police said around 350,000 attended, compared with a daily peak of some 500,000 at the Oct. 18 protest and 600,000 at a march that took place on Catalonia's national day last month.

All those figures, however, represent only a small percentage of the region's 7.5 million population and its electorate is almost evenly split over the issue of independence.

Mainstream Spanish parties, including the minority Socialist government, have consistently rejected moves towards Catalan independence and all bar left-wing Podemos are opposed to any form of referendum.

They are now gearing up for a national election on Nov. 10.





'PRISON IS NOT THE ANSWER'

Both ANC and Omnium Cultural eschew violence and their then leaders were among the nine jailed on Oct 14.

Many who joined their march carried Catalan pro-independence flags and banners bearing slogans that included: "Prison is not the answer", "Sit and talk" and "Freedom for political prisoners".