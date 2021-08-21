1 hurt, 1 arrested in shooting at parking garage near Pittsburgh casino

Aug. 21—A man was hurt Saturday after a shooting in a parking garage near Rivers Casino, according to Pittsburgh police.

The man was found with a gunshot would to the leg around 1 a.m. in the upper level of the garage on Casino Drive, police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

A suspect, who was not identified by police, was arrested at the scene. Police said the suspect and victim know each other. SWAT officers cleared the garage.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .