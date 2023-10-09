1 hurt in Aurora shooting Sunday afternoon
Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that left one person injured in the 9600 block of East Colfax.
Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that left one person injured in the 9600 block of East Colfax.
Richardson's throwing shoulder was driven into the turf when he was tackled on a run play.
The Miami Dolphins' record-setting start is delivering fantasy football managers several options to help them win in 2023.
Drops. Late turnovers. Lamar Jackson and Baltimore had every chance to seal an unbeaten road record in the AFC North early this season – then proceeded to throw them all away.
The Orioles didn't go down without a fight, but the Rangers won 11-8 to take a 2-0 series lead back to Texas
Can the Cowboys' defense shut down a dominant 49ers offense?
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
Kelce slipped just before halftime and limped to the locker room before halftime.
Which players will lead the waiver wire rush ahead of Week 6? Consider this trio of players who are set to increase in fantasy value.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
Jackie Young went 5-of-8 from beyond the arc to lift the Aces in Game 1.
Stroud continues to validate the Texans' decision to draft him No. 2 ... and makes a case for why he should have been No. 1.
Payton Pritchard is expected to have an expanded role with the Celtics this season.
Oklahoma jumped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 5 after beating Texas.
Lewis Hamilton’s first championship Mercedes F1 will be auctioned off at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. It's expected to fetch between $10 and $15 million.
The Yellow Jackets scored a 44-yard TD with one second left.
Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer, who previously worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, has looked to maritime — and more specifically, electric seagliders — for the answer to these two challenges. "How can we do something that's all electric and sustainable in that 50 up to hundreds of miles range and deal with the certification side?" Thalheimer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Importantly, a seaglider is a class of vehicle called a wing-in-ground effect vehicle, or WIG, which internationally and domestically is under maritime jurisdiction.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
As creative industries grapple with AI’s explosion into every artistic medium at once, separate calls from artists warning the world to take action before it’s too late are starting to converge. From fake Drake songs to stylized Instagram profile pictures, art conjured with newly sophisticated AI tools is suddenly ubiquitous — and so are conversations about how to rein in the technology before it does irrevocable harm to creative communities. This week, digital rights organization Fight for the Future partnered with music industry labor group United Musicians and Allied Workers to launch #AIdayofaction, a campaign that calls on Congress to block corporations from obtaining copyrights on music and other art made with AI.
One-click checkout software company Bolt Financial is putting a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe behind it and moving on, according to CEO Maju Kuruvilla. “It obviously is a very, very involved process, but we're really happy to put that behind us,” Kuruvilla told TechCrunch. Here’s how it started: The company and its co-founder Ryan Breslow were subpoenaed last year by the SEC to investigate whether the company violated any securities laws during fundraising in 2021.
Director Susanna Fogel talks about turning 2017 New Yorker story into a "genre-bending thriller" with extra-cringey kissing and sex scenes.