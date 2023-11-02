1 hurt in downtown Sacramento shooting. Man screamed ‘why,’ 911 caller tells police dispatch

A man suffered at least one non-life-threatening injury in a shooting Thursday afternoon at an affordable housing development in downtown Sacramento near county administrative buildings, authorities said.

Sacramento police said officers went to the 700 block of Seventh Street just before 1 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting on the eighth floor of the 7th and H Housing Community. A 911 caller reported the shooting and that a man screamed “why” after it happened, according to archived dispatcher calls.

No arrests have been made, and police did not release any suspect information.

Mercy Housing, a national nonprofit offering affordable housing, owns the building. It did not immediately return a call seeking comment about its security measures.

The housing complex is across the street from Sacramento County’s parking garage and around the corner from a federal courthouse building, Sacramento Superior Court and the Sacramento County Main Jail.