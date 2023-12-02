1 hurt in east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says
One person is hurt after a shooting in east Charlotte on Friday night, according to MEDIC.
ALSO READ: 15-year-old and 13-year-old charged with murder in October shooting
It happened on Tipperary Place around 7:30 p.m. Paramedics took one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
A Channel 9 crew could see a large police presence at the scene. We are looking to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: Concord 13-year-old hit by stray bullet on the road to recovery 1 year later)