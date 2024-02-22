3-year-old fatally shot in east Charlotte, CMPD says

A three-year-old child was fatally shot Wednesday evening at an east Charlotte apartment complex, police said.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Eastway Drive at Wendover Gardens, an apartment complex north of Central Avenue.

The toddler was taken to a hospital where they died, police said.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if police are looking for a suspect.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

