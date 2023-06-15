1 hurt following shooting in Springfield; Officers, medics on scene

A person is hurt following a shooting in Springfield Thursday night.

Springfield Police and medics were dispatched to the 130 block of Rice Street around 6:28 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting, Springfield Police confirmed to News Center 7.

A person was reportedly shot in the stomach, according to initial scanner traffic.

CareFlight had initially been requested but dispatchers said they would not fly due to the weather.

