1 hurt when gunfire erupts outside Des Moines sports bar

One person was taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted outside a Des Moines sports bar Thursday night.

Police were called to La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge at 22855 Pacific Highway South at 11:45 p.m.

According to initial reports, multiple gunshots were fired in the direction of the bar from a vehicle heading south on Pacific Highway. However, it is also possible that the shooter may have been standing on the sidewalk, Des Moines police Det. Sgt. Scott Oak told KIRO 7.

One person who was struck in the hand was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told detectives there didn’t seem to be any problems inside the bar before the shooting, according to Oak.

Video from the area is being collected by detectives.

No suspect has been identified.

In September 2021, a fight that started in La Familia’s parking lot moved onto Pacific Highway and numerous shots were fired.

One man died in the parking lot and a woman died on Pacific Highway. Another man was picked up by a passerby and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Three other people were hurt.

Anyone who witnessed Thursday’s shooting or has information is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department tip line at 206-870-6871 or email PHScrimetips@desmoineswa.gov.