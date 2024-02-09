1 hurt in Kannapolis crash involving Rowan County sheriff’s deputy

A wreck involving a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office patrol car sent one person to a hospital Thursday night, Kannapolis police said.

The patrol car and a Jeep collided at about 7:45 p.m. at 1533 North Ridge Avenue in Kannapolis.

A person in the Jeep was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus.

The deputy wasn’t hurt.

No further information was released.

