1 hurt in north Charlotte shooting, paramedics say

A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday night, according to paramedics.

It happened along Garnet Field Court shortly after 11 p.m. MEDIC said they responded to the shooting and transported a person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and if there are any suspects related to it. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

