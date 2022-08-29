1 hurt in Orlando shooting, police say

Orlando police are searching for two people following a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday.

Officers responded to Fountains at Millenia along Millenia Boulevard just after midnight.

Police told Channel 9 that an argument between three people resulted in one of them being shot.

Orlando police responded to a shooting at Fountains at Millenia apartments on Monday morning.

That victim was rushed to a hospital but is expected to recover.

Police said they don’t have names or descriptions of the suspects but noted that they might be driving a white sedan.

