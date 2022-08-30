1 hurt in Orlo Vista shooting

A shooting injured a man in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood early Tuesday.

Deputies were called out to North Hudson Street near Old Winter Garden Road just a few minutes after midnight.

READ: $5K reward being offered in woman’s shooting death

Channel 9 saw crime scene tape stretched across the street and watched as detectives searched for clues.

At the scene, deputies said they located a man in his 20s who had been shot.

READ: Family of Osceola County woman who drowned in retention pond calls for justice

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators said the victim could not provide information about the person who shot him.

He told detectives he does not want pursue criminal charges against the gunman, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

READ: Sheriff: Door Dash driver charged with theft after being caught on camera

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.