1 hurt in overnight incident in Aliquippa

Police are investigating an overnight incident in Aliquippa that left one injured.

Officers were in the 1200 block of McMinn Street just after midnight.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer captured evidence markers being placed in the street.

A 911 dispatcher said one person was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

State police in Beaver County said they were not called to the scene.

We’ve reached out to police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Plum House Explosion: What we’ve learned about the 5 victims, the legacies left behind GetGo to offer $0.50 per gallon discount on gas starting Thursday, here’s how to get it New study digs into potential link between natural gas production, childhood cancer VIDEO: Beaver Falls bank robbery suspect arrested after hours-long search DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts







