1 hurt in overnight incident in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill

One person was taken to a local hospital following an overnight incident in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Hatteras Street around 12:15 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer captured officers in the area gathering evidence. The scene was clear by 1:45 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

