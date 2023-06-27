1 hurt, police investigating shooting in west Charlotte

Police are looking into what led to a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported after 3 p.m. on Leake Street, just north of West Boulevard.

MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

>>Download WSOC's apps to keep up with news and weather wherever you go

Channel 9 crews saw Charlotte-Mecklenburg police at a building on Leake Street with caution tape surrounding an area.

It’s not clear if a suspect is in custody yet. No description has been given.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Two 14-year-old boys seriously hurt in Gastonia shooting, police say)