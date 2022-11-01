1 hurt, property damaged in Rankin as shots fired from moving car

Nov. 1—State police are investigating after a woman was injured and a home and vehicle were damaged when numerous shots were fired Thursday in Rankin from a moving car.

A person in a dark colored car fired the shots around 10 p.m. while driving at high speeds following a white car along Fifth Avenue, police said surveillance video showed. One woman was inside her vehicle parked in front of her home when a bullet shattered a window. Police said she sustained an eye injury from the glass.

A second woman was not hurt when a bullet went through the side of her home and into a bedroom.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 412-299-1607.

About 24 hours later and a few blocks away, a man reported to troopers that his vehicle was struck by a bullet while driving near the Palisades Apartments. He was not hurt. It was unclear if the two incidents were related.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .