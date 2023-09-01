1 hurt in shooting in Antelope, Sacramento sheriff says
One person was shot in Antelope on Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting was reported on Watt Avenue and Elverta Road.
Kevin Costner takes the stand against Christine Costner during divorce hearing where his "Yellowstone" departure was a big topic as he discussed his finances.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Loved by over 14,000 reviewers, the Baebody formula — targets dark under-eye circles, puffiness and wrinkles.
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared.
Your coffee-stained tumblers are no match for Bottle Bright. Best of all? No scrubbing required!
US stocks closed mixed after the August jobs report gave more fuel to the debate over the Fed's next move on interest rates.
In the words of the cooking queen herself, 'How bad can that be?'
Score over 50% off this gizmo and make dead zones a thing of the past.
Jobs in the residential construction sector rose in August, increasing by 2,400 jobs from the month before.
"If you're Filipino, you know what's in my brain right now." The post NYC woman’s surprise of receiving coffee in a bag prompts input from Filipino creator: ‘if you’re filipino you know what I’m gonna say right now’ appeared first on In The Know.
America's biggest retailer is gaining momentum despite inflation.
August is over, and Amazon stock closed out six straight months in the green.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Meta may add a paid subscription option to Instagram and Facebook in Europe, according to The New York Times. The ad-free tier is meant to address European Union (EU) regulations that have diminished some of Meta’s most lucrative data-collection methods. The company said in April that advertising in the EU made up 10 percent of the company’s total revenue.
The rise of unemployment in August came from more Americans entering the labor market. What this means for the US economy in the months ahead remains a bit of an open question, but suggests we could see a better balance between labor supply and demand coming into focus.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Everything you need to know about gap insurance including how gap insurance works, what it covers, and where to buy gap coverage.
As the Hollywood strikes drag on, more celebrities are turning to video-sharing platform Cameo as a way to make money.
Summer 2023 has been the hottest on record since 1880, but while early-stage founders were sweating over their pitch decks, the investors they hoped to connect with were playing pickleball in Jackson Hole or relaxing poolside with cocktails in Palm Springs. “People tend to be out of the office longer than usual this time of year,” says Kittu Kolluri, founder and managing director of Neotribe Ventures. There’s a lot of actionable advice in here: If you’re wondering how much previous experience with AI investors are looking for, which questions to ask once you’re in the room, or just need a level set on CEO salaries, please read.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.