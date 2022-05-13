1 hurt in shooting at Bedford apartments; school buses rerouted during search for gunman

School buses were diverted from the area of a Bedford apartment complex after police said somebody was shot there Friday afternoon.

Bedford police said one person was wounded but not in life-threatening condition after a shooting around 3 p.m. at an apartment in the 2200 block of Murphy Drive.

Police believe the shooter may have fled the area on foot. Police said the suspect was described as a man wearing a white shirt with blood on it, khaki pants, and possibly carrying bags. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Students who were on buses were sent to other schools and picked up from those locations by their parents, according to police.