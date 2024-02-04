1 hurt after shooting in Cherryville, GEMS says

A person was hurt after a shooting in Cherryville Sunday afternoon, Gaston County Emergency Services said.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. near West Church Street. It is currently unclear what led to the shooting. The victim has life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that they saw the shooting involve two Cherryville police officers. Counts also talked to a woman who said she was punched in the face by the suspect.

Counts counts parental permission to talk to a 13-year-old who saw the entire episode. She said at one point the suspect was armed with what appeared to be a wrench that he may have struck one of the officers with. But it is not clear if the suspect was armed when he was shot.

“Well he was on the ground trying to get up to run away and when he was on the ground the cops were trying to hold him down to make sure they could cuff him or something and he couldn’t get him cuffed and he got tazed once and he got tazed twice,” Falon Bowers said. “He was just laughing at them and trying to punch the cops. the cops were trying to get him down and restrain him but he wouldn’t stop so the cops took out their gun and popped him in the chest.”

We are waiting to hear back from police about the shooting.

